ERTA Northampton Public Meeting: Saturday 30th September

ERTA Public Meeting: at The Northampton Quakers, Quaker House, Wellington Street, Northampton NN1 3AS https://www.quaker.org.uk/meetings/northampton2pm-4pm (core time) also, we believe these could be exciting times if the Government of whatever shade, rises to the challenge and gives equitable funding between new roads and reopening local rail links like Northampton-Bedford and Northampton-Market Harborough.
By Richard PillContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
https://www.quaker.org.uk/meetings/northampton 2pm-4pm (core time) also, we believe these could be exciting times if the Government of w hatever shade, rises to the challenge and gives equitable funding between new roads and reopening local rail links like Northampton-Bedford and Northampton-Market Harborough.

Our meeting:

Andrew Meaney, Partner in Oxera https://www.oxera.com/

A428 Bedford Road, NorthamptonA428 Bedford Road, Northampton
An economic and finance consultancy. Andrew will be speaking around ‘‘Rail funding, and effective business cases” followed by

Peter Doveston of Northants Streets Campaign

There will be a Question and Answer (Q&A) time followed by a discussion on reopening the Northampton-Market Harborough rail link followed by a general rail and transport discussion, general mingle and sales stall (old magazines mainly). Please bring cash with you.

Further comment: Professor Andrew Williams 07923489254 [email protected] or broader comment: Mr Richard Pill ERTA CEO [email protected]

Growing Rail Network ERTA would like to seeGrowing Rail Network ERTA would like to see
A retiring collection will be available. Please invite others and help spread the word. Parking is limited. All offers to help get people there and support on the day welcome. Successful meetings can inspire others to get involved. Northampton-Market Harborough rail needs a dedicated team! Our website: https://ertarail.co.uk/events/

On the local rail needs and articles showing HS2 will not provide all the existing rail capacity the West Coast Main Line/Northampton Loop Line needs, more tracks for more trains means an opportunity to explore more platforms and tracks for through trains at Northampton as well as utilising old rail routes for reopenings and more capacity generally. We need public and elected tiers of governmental support for this to happen any time soon and we appeal for social, economic and environmental reasons to make thatsupport real and ensure trackbeds can be reasonably widened.

