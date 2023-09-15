ERTA Northampton Public Meeting: Saturday 30th September

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

https://www.quaker.org.uk/meetings/northampton 2pm-4pm (core time) also, we believe these could be exciting times if the Government of w hatever shade, rises to the challenge and gives equitable funding between new roads and reopening local rail links like Northampton-Bedford and Northampton-Market Harborough.

Our meeting:

Andrew Meaney, Partner in Oxera https://www.oxera.com/

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A428 Bedford Road, Northampton

An economic and finance consultancy. Andrew will be speaking around ‘‘Rail funding, and effective business cases” followed by

Peter Doveston of Northants Streets Campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Question and Answer (Q&A) time followed by a discussion on reopening the Northampton-Market Harborough rail link followed by a general rail and transport discussion, general mingle and sales stall (old magazines mainly). Please bring cash with you.

Further comment: Professor Andrew Williams 07923489254 [email protected] or broader comment: Mr Richard Pill ERTA CEO [email protected]

Growing Rail Network ERTA would like to see

A retiring collection will be available. Please invite others and help spread the word. Parking is limited. All offers to help get people there and support on the day welcome. Successful meetings can inspire others to get involved. Northampton-Market Harborough rail needs a dedicated team! Our website: https://ertarail.co.uk/events/