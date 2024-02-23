ENTRIES NOW OPEN: Introducing the Inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to embrace the thrill of the water and the spirit of the dragon as NewWave Events proudly presents the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival 2024! In its maiden year, this exciting event is set to make waves on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at the picturesque Billing Aquadrome.

The Northampton Dragon Boat Festival promises to be a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and fierce competition, all in the name of supporting the incredible work of Aisla's Aim. Aisla's Aim is the festival's official charity partner, committed to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families facing challenging health circumstances.

Gather your crew of up to 11 participants and prepare to navigate the water in awe-inspiring 30-foot dragon boats. Each boat will have its own dedicated drummer, setting the rhythm for a heart-pounding race that will captivate thousands of spectators. In the spirit of the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon – a symbol of power, strength, and good fortune. Be part of this auspicious year as you join us for a day of fundraising, team building, and unforgettable moments.

Northampton Dragon Boat Festival 2024

Alicja Mierzejewska, Executive Director at NewWave Events, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to launch the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival in 2024! This marks the beginning of an exciting new tradition, and we are determined to surpass our previous successes. With the support of Aisla's Aim, we aim to create a memorable event that not only showcases the a fun event but also contributes to a meaningful cause."

The Northampton Dragon Boat Festival is more than just a race; it's a day of entertainment and family-friendly activities that will keep everyone engaged. The festival grounds will feature a variety of stalls, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, the festival is proud to support Aisla's Aim, a charity with an unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families facing challenging health circumstances. Aisla's Aim extends its compassionate services across more than 20 hospitals, wards, centres, and schools in the UK, offering a helping hand to patients battling cancer and families with babies in special care.

Niven, Founder of Aisla's Aim, expressed his excitement, saying, " Having the opportunity to be the charity partner for this Northamptonshire dragon-boat festival is so special for us at Ailsa’s Aim. We are tremendously proud to be part of this new annual event and are really excited that people and businesses from our local areas will be able to take part and help us raise much needed funds for our cancer and neonatal care packs while having fun in a terrific local venue. We can’t wait to meet you all at the waterfront!"

Enter a team today

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the inaugural Northampton Dragon Boat Festival and contribute to a worthy cause. Join us on September 28th, 2024, for a day of dragon boat racing, entertainment, and community spirit!

For more information and to register your team, please contact NewWave Events at 01536 674 748 or visit https://dragonboatevents.co.uk/northampton-dragon-boat-festival/.

To find out more about what our charity do, how you can help, or to make a donation to Ailsa's Aim, please ’Get Onboard’ at www.ailsasaim.co.uk!

England and Wales Registered Charity No. 1188783

Facebook @ailsasaim

Instagram ailsas_aim