Enjoy an egg-cellent Easter at Delapré Abbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family fun, cuddly animals, chocolate treats, and a fairytale twist this April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hop along to Delapré Abbey later this month and take part in their ever-popular Easter Eggstravaganza, taking place from Friday 18th to Monday 21st April (10am–4pm).

Families can follow the trail through the Walled Garden in search of hidden eggs. Match the patterns to your bingo card and win a chocolate prize – dairy-free options are available too! Plus, enjoy a whole host of seasonal activities including interactive crafts, lawn games, seed planting, and more. Visitors can also enjoy traditional vintage fairground rides, adding an extra sprinkle of nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun continues inside the historic Abbey with an interactive house trail, and an Easter Petting Experience where you can meet and feed friendly animals including ponies, pigs, goats, rabbits, chickens, and guinea pigs.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Delapré Abbey

Timed entry to the House is every 30 minutes, and you can visit the Walled Garden at any point throughout the day. Tickets cost just £5 per person (under 1s go free) and are available to book now at delapreabbey.org. Additional charges apply for the vintage fairground rides.

Barbara Brinklow, Engagement & Volunteer Manager at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back for our Easter Eggstravaganza, which continues to be a highlight of the spring calendar here at the Abbey. There’s something for everyone - from our popular egg trail to meeting our adorable animals, lawn games and craft activities, and exploring the grounds as they burst into life for the new season. It’s the perfect day out for the whole family”.

Looking for something a little more indulgent?

Until Monday 21st April, The Orangery invites you to step into a world of magic and fairytales with the Mirror Mirror Afternoon Tea. This enchanting experience takes place within Delapré Abbey’s very own enchanted forest in the cellars and features a spellbinding selection of homemade treats including apple-inspired pastries, glimmering “mirror” macaroons, and woodland savoury delights.

Reservations are available from 2:30pm daily, priced at £29.95 per adult and £19.95 per child.

Find out more and book your egg-cellent Easter adventure at delapreabbey.org.