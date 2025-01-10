Enjoy a day of free winter skating and activities at Northampton Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Northampton’s Market Square can enjoy a day of free winter skating and activities between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, 18th January. Children will also have the chance to try out the sport of curling on a separate lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other activities taking place will include New Year Party sessions in The Silent Disco Project’s tent and arts development organisation Lemonpop Workshops will be offering ‘Make and Take’ activities, plus budding artists can colour in a section of the ‘Winter Wonderland in Northampton’ community canvas.

Northampton Town Council have partnered with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town BID to organise this one-off event after the Becket’s Park Winter Wonderland date was cancelled due to bad weather in the lead-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “It’s a quiet time of year, so we’re delighted to offer this free day of skating and activities to help beat the January blues.

Enjoy a day of winter skating at the Market Square

“The newly refurbished Market Square now doubles up as a fantastic events space and this is the first of many that we’re looking forward to hosting there this year alongside our partners.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with Northampton Town Council and Northampton BID to bring this exciting event to the newly revitalised Market Square.

“This space has been transformed into a vibrant hub for the community and is perfect for hosting events just like this that the whole family can enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to see it being used to support local businesses and boost the town’s economy, especially during the New Year period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this fantastic day of free skating and activities."

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “We’re looking forward to seeing families embracing the chilly weather and enjoy a day of winter activities in the Market Square.

“With plenty of bargains to be snapped up, January is a brilliant time to come shopping and support our retailers. Shopping local throughout the year can have a really positive impact on the local economy so we’d urge everyone to wrap up warm and come out to show their support for the businesses that have made Northampton their home.”

All events are free of charge, but booking is required for The Silent Disco Project sessions. More information can be found on Northampton Town Council’s Facebook page (@NorthamptonTC) or on the council’s website:

https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/skate-into-the-new-year