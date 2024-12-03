Enjoy a day of Christmas cheer at Northampton’s Becket’s Park this Saturday, 7th December

Northampton’s Becket’s Park will turn into a winter wonderland this Saturday, 7th December, with entertainment for all the family, including an ice rink, horse and carriage rides, funfair, live music performances and much more.

Organised by Northampton Town Council, the free ‘Christmas in Becket’s Park’ event is set to take place between 12 – 6pm, with The Mayor of Northampton and stage hosts NLive Radio starting the day on the Christmas Bandstand.

MK Brass, local singer Hannah Faulkner, the Naseby Brass Band and The Friday Night Konspiracy funk band will play throughout the afternoon, along with performances from the cheeky troupe of Breakdancing Elves.

Visitors can enjoy a free horse and carriage ride around the park, a skate on the ice rink and curling lane, or a dance in The Silent Disco Project tent, while crafty kids will have the chance to make their own wooden baubles and eco wrapping paper in The Wild Tribe’s Family Retreat marquee, together with reading and sensory toys in their cosy corner. Arts Development organisation Lemonpop Workshops will also be offering a ‘Make and Take’ winter wonderland activity, while budding artists can colour in a section of the ‘Christmas in Northampton’ community canvas.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We have a wonderful selection of Christmas-themed activities and entertainment planned for the afternoon, most of which are completely free to enjoy and we’re pleased to have NLive Radio hosting, who are also collecting gifts for their Christmas appeal.

“It is set to be a day of festive cheer, as elsewhere in the town, Santa will be in his Grosvenor Centre Grotto, hosted by the Northampton Town BID and there will be activities at the Market Square. Shoppers can also show their support for local businesses as it will be Small Business Saturday.

”Anyone looking to pick up some Christmas gifts will find local produce and crafts on offer in the Community Cheer Marquee, alongside a range of community and charity stalls. There will also be a selection of food and drink vendors, including the V and B Festive Bar, serving warming mulled wine and speciality beers. Walkabout artists will spread a little Christmas magic around the park and Santa will be on his sleigh, collecting donations for the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket, which raises money for various local charities.Event entry is free, but charges apply for the funfair, food and drink vendors, V and B Festive Bar and produce stalls in the Community Cheer Marquee.

Every year NLive Radio invites the public to donate a gift to their Christmas Present Appeal, which sees the station work with community partners to distribute the gifts to those in need across the town.

There are several drop-off points around Northampton and visitors can drop their gift to the NLive Radio stand at Becket’s Park on 7th December. Read more about the appeal on the NLive Radio website: https://nliveradio.com/presentappeal

For more information about Christmas in Becket’s Park event, please follow Northampton Town Council’s social media or visit the website: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas2024