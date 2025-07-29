Empowering the next generation of beauty experts Luxe Lab Academy launches Youth Beauty Workshop

LUXE LAB TRAINING ACADEMY

August 11th promises to be a day of glam, growth, and greatness for aspiring young beauty entrepreneurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young teens with a passion for beauty now have a unique opportunity to step into the world of lashes, brows, facials, and more thanks to Luxe Lab Academy—a premier training hub offering hands-on workshops designed especially for youth aged 12 to 16.

With their newest training day happening on August 11th from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, the academy invites young beauty enthusiasts to “Level Up” and immerse themselves in the latest beauty trends under the guidance of skilled industry experts.

The full-day session, priced at just £69, includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live demonstrations and hands-on practice in Lashes, Brows, Nail Art, Facials, and Japanese Head Spa techniques

Confidence-building activities and the chance to make new friends

Engaging theory lessons, interactive games, and exciting prizes

A complimentary goody bag and certificate of achievement

Lunch and snacks to keep students fueled and focused

Parents and guardians will appreciate the safe, educational, and screen-free environment where young minds can grow, explore new talents, and develop entrepreneurial confidence.

Spots are limited and filling fast! For bookings and inquiries, call 07375 864231 or scan the QR code on the flyer.