Empowering the next generation of beauty experts Luxe Lab Academy launches Youth Beauty Workshop
Young teens with a passion for beauty now have a unique opportunity to step into the world of lashes, brows, facials, and more thanks to Luxe Lab Academy—a premier training hub offering hands-on workshops designed especially for youth aged 12 to 16.
With their newest training day happening on August 11th from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, the academy invites young beauty enthusiasts to “Level Up” and immerse themselves in the latest beauty trends under the guidance of skilled industry experts.
The full-day session, priced at just £69, includes:
- Live demonstrations and hands-on practice in Lashes, Brows, Nail Art, Facials, and Japanese Head Spa techniques
- Confidence-building activities and the chance to make new friends
- Engaging theory lessons, interactive games, and exciting prizes
- A complimentary goody bag and certificate of achievement
- Lunch and snacks to keep students fueled and focused
Parents and guardians will appreciate the safe, educational, and screen-free environment where young minds can grow, explore new talents, and develop entrepreneurial confidence.
Spots are limited and filling fast! For bookings and inquiries, call 07375 864231 or scan the QR code on the flyer.