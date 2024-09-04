Ember’s Mexican BBQ party makes September comeback in Northampton

Organisers say they had “no choice” but to bring back such a popular event.

Duston Mill will see the return of a hugely successful Mexican-inspired BBQ party this month, after a sellout July event.

Wellingborough’s restaurant Ember and Northampton’s Black Ducks Bars are hosting their second, taco-fuelled BBQ on Saturday, September 14, as the duo bid farewell to a summer of bestselling events.

Their Northampton event ‘Let’s Go Mexico’, dubbed Volume 2 by hosts, promises fun family BBQ vibes in the afternoon while a live mariachi band gears up ready to play on Saturday night until the late hours.

James Peck and Jimmy Emmett gear up for their second Let's Go Mexico event (image: jakescawthorne)

Food and drink

The food menu includes loaded flat iron steak nachos, smoked chicken thigh tacos with black garlic aioli, smoked sirloin burrito with guacamole beef fat salsa and vegetarian cauliflower ‘chilli’ burritos.

Children can also choose from a smaller portion of chicken tacos with garlic mayo or a nacho bowl with guacamole, sour cream and salsa.

Meanwhile the drinks menu will see mixologists serve-up cocktails including Long Island iced tea, blue lagoon margaritas, tequila sunrise, tequila mojito and pineapple tequila punch, all made from authentic Mexican tequila or mezcal.

The event is hosted by James Peck’s live fire restaurant, Ember, which is located at Wellingborough’s Nene Court, and Jimmy and Clare Emmett, owners of Black Ducks Bars, who tour the UK with their award-winning mobile bars and converted horseboxes.

‘Incredible feedback’

Jimmy said: “We had a great, unexpected response to the first event, as well as such incredible feedback, that we felt we had no choice but to bring our joint event, Let’s Go Mexico, back for round two.

“Our team is increasing the range and variety of drinks on offer this time while still keeping it really fun and staying within the Mexican theme.

“Grab a cocktail from our team of mixologists and even try your hand at the ‘Pop Gun Mexican Shootout’ while our mariachi band sings the night away.

“This event is promised to be better than ever.”

Robert Prentice, who owns Duston Mill, has transformed the former flour mill into what lifestyle title, Muddy Stiletto, has dubbed “a cavernously cool industrial event space” in Sixfields.

It’s the second time he’s teamed up with the two Northamptonshire hospitality businesses to turn the space into a Mexican fondita.

He added: “The collaboration between restaurant Ember and Black Duck Bars is a mash-up of Northamptonshire’s top restaurant and bar company under one roof and, after a fantastic community response from the Mexican event in July, we are stoked to be hosting this event again on Saturday, 14 September.”

The event will showcase heaps of fun for families as well as those who want to stay up a little later to enjoy the party.

Guests are invited to bring their own Sombreros, support local businesses and join the great vibes, from 4pm through to 11pm.

Tickets are now on sale through Event Brite, with free admission for under 12s.