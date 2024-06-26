Ember and Black Ducks Bars to throw Mexican mariachi party at Northampton's Duston Mill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join in summer fun as top county mixologists and chefs join forces for culinary Mexican event

A pop-up Mexican-inspired BBQ and bar is throwing open its doors for one weekend only in Northampton.

Ember restaurant and Black Ducks Bars are hosting their grand, taco-fuelled BBQ on July 13th and 14th.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day Mexican foodie party, complete with a mariachi band and mezcal cocktails.

Black Ducks Bars & Ember team up for an unforgettable weekend of food, drink and entertainment.

‘Coolest food and drink pop-up’

Robert Prentice, owner of the venue Duston Mill, said: “Duston Mill is excited to host Northampton’s coolest food and drink pop-up event on Saturday, 13 July and Sunday, 14 July.

“Its cavernously cool industrial event space will be taken over by two of the region's most dynamic and renowned food and drink operators.

“James Peck’s award-winning live fire restaurant, Ember, in Wellingborough, and Black Ducks Bars owner Jimmy Emmett, from Northampton, will transform Duston Mill into a Mexican fondita, with a family BBQ vibe during Saturday and Sunday daytime and a live mariachi band for the Saturday evening party.”

The food menu includes 100% authentic corn tacos, garlic & lime chicken thighs, birria beef & dipping consommé, BBQ smoked belly pork and cauliflower chilli.

Meanwhile the drinks menu will see mixologists serve-up cocktails including spicy jalapeño margaritas, mezcal margaritas, sunset vibes, watermelon agua frescas and Corona michelada.

Robert, who has transformed the former flour mill into an events space in Sixfields, will also be offering hay bale tractor rides round the farm every hour - from 12 noon until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday - for the children.

Award-winning bar company, Black Ducks Bar, was started in Northampton by partners Jimmy and Clare in 2020.

The pair travel across the country with their custom made bars, converted horseboxes and team of mixologists.

‘You won’t have experienced anything like this before’

Jimmy said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Ember and Duston Mill for the weekend to bring our Mexican-inspired menu to the public.

“We’ll be serving a mix of jalapeño infused tequila, chilli lime lager and lots more which we’re confident that you won’t have experienced anything like before.”

The event will showcase heaps of fun for families and those who want to stay up a little later to enjoy the party.

Hosts are promising family-friendly vibes on Saturday, July 13, between 11am-6pm, before the mariachi and mezcal party kicks off the afterparty, until late.

Then, on Sunday, guests can continue to enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere from 11am until 5pm.