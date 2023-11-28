Elm Tree Planting Ceremony, All Saints Church, Croughton

There was great sadness earlier this year in the village of Croughton when a historic ancient elm tree thought to have been mentioned in the Doomsday book finally succumbed to Dutch Elm disease and had to have its remaining trunk dug up and removed.This huge elm had stood outside the gates of All Saints Church, Croughton for so long it is thought to have been mentioned in the Doomsday book and was at least many several hundred years old.