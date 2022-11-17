With the popular annual Enchanted Christmas events at Evenley Wood Garden near Brackley already sold out, a totally magical new forest-based escapade is taking shape at the private woodlands.

Elfland Adventures, launching on Sunday 27 November, offers 5-11s the opportunity to ditch their screens for a whole afternoon, don a pointy hat and discover their inner woodland elf!

This fun and interactive elf-themed three hour session combines treasure and scavenger-style hunts, outdoor skills, holistic wellbeing techniques and plenty of opportunity to explore the beautiful surroundings of the 60-acre woodland garden, which includes a stream, a fairy village and a pond.

Elfland Adventures combines woodland skills and wellbeing for children aged 5-11

Visitors to Elfland will learn wood craft skills from a qualified woodland leader, enjoy elf-themed arts and crafts activities and practice positive spells and affirmations. They will toast marshmallows, send a wish downstream and truly connect with nature.

Sunday 27 November will be your only chance to experience the joys of 'elfy living' this year, but elf school will return in January 2023 with some new dates.

Elfland Adventures is the brainchild of local entrepreneur and author Clare Anderson, who based the setting of her newly launched children's book The Lost Wish on Evenley Wood Garden.

Clare, 11-year-old daughter Siena, and their dog Buddy have been frequent visitors to the garden since they first visited during lockdown. Clare immediately felt the magic of the place and vowed to use the location to bring the wonder and wellbeing messages of her children's tale to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "An Elfland Adventure at Evenley Wood Garden is designed to boost childrens’ wellbeing, confidence, resilience and independence.

"They will be encouraged to explore their local forest surroundings, reconnect with nature, their environment and each other.

"Young visitors to Elfland will develop positive relationships, learn about the importance of protecting nature and each other, and how to practise and prioritise wellbeing techniques that they can take back into daily life.”