Eid Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about second annual festival in Northampton on April 30

The Northampton Eid Management Group are pleased to present the second annual Eid Festival from 12-6pm on 30th April at Becket’s Park.

With support from Northampton Town Council, the Eid celebrations will return again this Spring. Marking a significant event in the Muslim calendar, the end of Ramadan - a month of prayer and fasting, all are welcome to come together for a community day full of activities and fun for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr. Alwahabi said ‘After Ramadan- a period of fasting that lasts a month for all Muslims, comes our celebration Eid. We like to get together with family and friends to enjoy ourselves. Eid is for everyone, Muslims and non-Muslims. We hope there will be something for everyone. Do come and join us in Becket’s Park’.

The Eid Management Group at Becket's Park

There will be giant inflatables for all to enjoy and bouncy castles for the children alongside activities and displays. A community marquee will feature a variety of pop-up stalls including food and drink stands plus crafts and clothes stalls.

Cllr. Haque said ‘This is a joyous occasion and we would like the whole community to come and share good food, good entertainment and good company with us on our special day. Eid is a time for family celebration, for our multi-cultural community to come together. There is enough conflict in the world. We want to promote community cohesion and enjoyment for all’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr. Ashraf said ‘The women in the community have been asking for an event like this, where they can bring their children, for many years. Community is so important. We hope people will come together to help us celebrate.’

Large vehicles provided by Northamptonshire Fire Brigade, Northamptonshire Police and Northampton Transport Heritage will also be on display for all members of the family to enjoy. Northampton's Daisie-Belle will host the Main Stage with presentations and live entertainment scheduled throughout the afternoon with a variety of performances.

The Eid Management Group at Becket's Park

Cllr. Ismail said ‘We thank Northampton Town Council for giving us the opportunity to share our Eid with the public. It is wonderful to bring all the generations together’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up to date with all the latest event details - follow Northampton Town Council on social media and visit our website.