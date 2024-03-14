Egg-citing News: Daventry Easter Market returns for 2024

Now in its third year, Daventry Easter Market returns on Saturday 6th April 2024, kicking-off a busy spring and summer of events in the town. Organised by Daventry Town Council, this much-loved market is set to be a fun-filled day out for all the family.
By Juliet BeckettContributor
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
The market takes place across Daventry’s High Street, Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk and Bowen Square, and will be open from 10am to 3pm. Visitors can browse a wide selection of stalls selling everything from handmade crafts and gifts to delicious food and drinks, including locally-sourced produce from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

There will be free entertainment for all ages, including a face painter, Easter trail, balloon modeller and live music performances. Plus, look out for the stilt-walking Easter bunny, who’ll be handing out sweet treats throughout the day.

Councillors from Daventry Town Council will also be on hand at the Town Council gazebo to answer any questions about local services and future events. The gazebo will double-up as a free craft tent too, where children can make an Easter-themed memento to take home.

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, said; “I’m looking forward to the return of Daventry Easter Market, which has become a highlight of the annual events calendar. It’s always great to see so many people out and about in the town enjoying the many stalls and varied entertainment. Fingers crossed for sunshine to make the day even more memorable!”

This free event is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council. Entertainment, activities and stalls are subject to change without prior notice.

