Award-winning Northamptonshire theatre company White Cobra, who are celebrating their 10th birthday this year, bring Willy Russell’s iconic play to the Clare Street theatre for a week from Tue 15 November.

Frank (Fraser Haines) is a tutor of English in his fifties whose disillusioned outlook on life drives him to drink and bury himself in his books. Enter Rita (Olivia Hulley), a forthright 29 year-old hairdresser who is eager to learn. Will their opposing personalities cause chaos, or perhaps they have more to learn from each other than they thought?

Director Louise Drage says, “Inspired by the genius of Willy Russell’s writing and loving the portrayal of Rita by Julie Walters in the iconic film, I played the role of Rita myself some years ago. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to direct this well-known and popular play for White Cobra!”

Olivia Hulley as Rita, Fraser Haines as Frank

The Playhouse Theatre, which reopened earlier this Autumn after a long period of closure and maintenance works, is an 85 seater venue situated on Clare Street, close to the centre of Northampton.

Educating Rita runs from Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 November 2022 at 7.45pm, with a Matinee on Saturday 19 November at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 each, £10 for concessions. Booking fees may apply online and over the phone.

To book visit www.whitecobra.co.uk/tickets