Eco duo devise ‘festive trail’ to support Northampton’s town centre businesses.

Working with Northampton Town Council, the aim of the trail is to encourage families to rediscover the town centre and support its varied businesses as well as enjoy a scavenger hunt along the way.

The festive trail launches at the Christmas Lights Switch On at Beckets Park on 25th November where The Wild Tribe will be hosting their magnificent ‘Festive Family Retreat’. Visit the family-focused marquee to be able to sit on comfy chairs to feed your baby or play alongside your little ones. There will be storytelling from Northampton Central Library, eco crafts, changing tables to change nappies and a competition to win a chance to help switch on Northampton’s festive lights!

To take part in the festive trail, simply pick up a hand-drawn map at the Christmas Lights Switch On or from the tourist information office or one of the 12 participating businesses and follow the clues in any order to collect a letter at each location. Each business has a festive decorative ‘clue’ that has been handmade using recycled, biodegradable or second-hand materials. All the designs have been drawn by the creative pair and include a hidden scrabble letter. Note each letter on the map and once all twelve have been collected, unscramble the letters to work out the anagram.

The Wild Tribe: Jodie and Harriet

Once the word has been revealed, use the QR code on the map to enter a prize draw to win a huge hamper full of spectacular gifts from the local businesses taking part.

Harriet Creedy Crockford, Director of The Wild Tribe said: “We have loved imagining this enchanted adventure and can’t wait for the community to experience it! As a town centre business, we know that it can be challenging to tempt people away from online shopping. That’s why we have partnered with Northampton Town Council to handpick a range of incredible town centre businesses and hope people manage to make a purchase from these places when they visit.

“We are super passionate about shopping local. With UK shoppers expected to spend £24 billion online this Christmas, we’re hoping to encourage people to redistribute money into the local economy. With the cost of living crisis, it couldn’t be more important to support local.”

