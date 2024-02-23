Eco Day in Corby's Oakley Vale to create tiny forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RAIN Project is inviting local residents from Oakley Vale to take part and help with tree planting on Friday 23rd February, as well as enjoy a range of other activities.

Located in the Dunnock Road green space of Oakley Vale, this Tiny Forest project aims to enhance the local ecosystem while also contributing to natural flood management efforts in the area. The aim is to plant approximately 700 trees, providing numerous benefits to the environment and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as tree planting, families can try their hand at building a bug hotel, join a forest school session, and hot food will be available. Members of the 7th Corby Kingswood and Oakley Vale Scout Group will be helping with planting.

Members of the RAIN Project team in the community

The community is then invited to gather at the neighbouring Oakley Vale Community Centre (NN18 8JF) from 1pm to 3:30pm for tea, cake, and engaging discussions. Visitors can also hear from experts at the Nene Rivers Trust who will shed light on the role trees play in natural flood management.

Mary Long-Dhonau OBE, also known as Flood Mary, is also attending the day to help answer any questions relating to flood preparedness, property-level resilience and recovery.

Alan Ryan, Project Lead of The RAIN Project said: “The creation of this tiny forest in Oakley Vale not only promotes biodiversity but resilience against surface water flooding in the community. We invite everyone to join us in our fun Eco Day for some great activities and to be a part of this positive change.”

Precise Location - https://w3w.co/fork.unique.latest.