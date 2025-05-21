Eat, Drink & Celebrate! Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week returns – Just 10 days to go!

Get ready to raise a glass and celebrate all things local. Northamptonshire Food & Drink Week is back - from Saturday 31 May to Sunday 8 June - and it’s shaping up to be more delicious than ever.

Following the success of its inaugural year, this week-long celebration brings together local flavours, passionate producers, and independent venues for a feast of special events, exclusive menus, tasting tours, chef pop-ups, and more - all designed to support local businesses and shine a spotlight on the county’s growing reputation as a food and drink destination.

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, and proudly sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors, the week champions the people, places and produce that make Northamptonshire’s food scene something to be proud of.

What’s on the Menu?

Stoneyfield Vineyard Open Day

Expect a packed schedule of:

One-off chef collaborations and menus

Tours and tastings at vineyards, distilleries, and breweries

New restaurant launches, local product showcases, and themed dining events

Delapre Food Festival

A family-friendly food festival

Events will take place across pubs, cafés, restaurants, hotels, estates, vineyards, and markets countywide - so there’s something for everyone.

A Taste of the Highlights:

Delapré Food Festival (7–8 June)

Kettering Park Hotel are launching a new Curious Kitchen concept as part of the Food & Drink Week.

A two-day extravaganza at Delapré Abbey, featuring street food, chef demos, artisan producers, a new fire cooking stage, and plenty of family fun.

Dan Merriman at Ember Restaurant

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 winner joins chef James Peck for two exclusive nights of six-course fine dining - plus a guest appearance at Delapré Festival.

The Four Pears: Northamptonshire Heroes Menu

James Peck’s bespoke tasting menu celebrates the county’s finest ingredients.

Jeyes’ “Fiery Mustard Menu”, Earls Barton

A bold, themed menu commemorating the Great Fire of Northampton.

Wharf Distillery, Towcester

Cocktail nights with Sip ‘n’ Swig, and a behind-the-scenes Founder’s Tour & Tasting.

Phipps Brewery, Northampton Cheese Co. & Northampton Charcuterie Co.

Ale pairings and tasting platters – just £8.50 all week.

Stoneyfield Vineyard Tours & Tastings

Sip award-winning wine in a picturesque garden setting (dogs welcome!).

The Fat Crab & Cocktails at the Red Lion, Cranford

A new seafood restaurant adds something fresh to the local food scene.

Chester House Estate

The Northamptonshire Ploughman’s Plate. Packed full of local produce.

Curious Kitchen at the Kettering Park Hotel

A new restaurant and bar concept.

Voices from the county:

Kevin Rogers, Partner at headline sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, says:

“Whether pubs, restaurants, food or drink products - we’re excited to support Food & Drink Week once more, and shine a spotlight on the county’s businesses that put Northamptonshire on the food and drink map of England.”

Andrew Hollett, General Manager at the Kettering Park Hotel comments:

Kettering Park Hotel is delighted to be part of Food and Drink Week, which coincides with the launch of our new Curious Kitchen Restaurant and Bar concept. The new menu and drinks offer is more eclectic in choice and we are delighted to showcase the new dishes throughout the week to our guests. The hotel has always been an integral part of the community, with food and drink at the heart of what we do. It’s so important that we support these great local initiatives; so, our local food and drink producers are exposed both to the public and to visitors into the county, who stay at Kettering Park Hotel.

James Peck, award-winning chef and owner at Ember Restaurant and The Four Pears, adds:

“We’re bringing big things to the table - from our tasting menu to hosting Dan Merriman at Ember, and launching the new fire stage at Delapré. We’re working together to put Northamptonshire firmly on the foodie map.”

Lisa Hust, General Manager at Chester House Estate, shares:

“We’re delighted to be part of Northamptonshire’s Food and Drink Week at Chester House Estate. Initiatives like this play a crucial role in bringing the community together, championing our local producers and celebrating the county’s rich food and drink heritage. As a site that’s deeply integrated with the local community, we’re proud to support a week that shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent and quality found right here in Northamptonshire.”

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust adds:

“Northamptonshire’s food and drink scene continues to go from strength to strength, and it’s a real source of pride for the county. We’re delighted to once again be part of Food & Drink Week with the Delapré Food Festival – a vibrant celebration of the producers, chefs, and businesses who make this region so special. Set in the beautiful grounds of Delapré Abbey, the festival is a brilliant way to eat, drink and celebrate all that Northamptonshire has to offer.”

Rachel Mallows MBE DL, Director of Made in Northamptonshire, adds:

"After such an amazing response last year, we’re thrilled to bring back Northamptonshire’s Food and Drink Week - and it’s even bigger and better for year two! From a vibrant Delapré Food Festival, to fine dining with a MasterChef winner, fiery themed menus, vineyard tastings, cocktail nights, and local produce celebrations across the county - there’s something for everyone. It’s a real showcase of the creativity and quality we have right here in Northamptonshire. We can’t wait for people to tuck in and celebrate with us!"

Full details can be found here: https://discover-northamptonshire.co.uk/food-and-drink-week/