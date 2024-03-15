Easter Half-Term Fun at Bosworth's Garden Centre: Help the Easter Bunny find his eggs!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosworth's Garden Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of an engaging and fun Easter activity trail, set to take place from the 16th March - 14th April 2024. The event will be available at both of our stores in Burton Latimer and Elton (near Peterborough), promising a delightful experience for families and little ones.

What to Expect:

Pick up your FREE activity sheet upon entering the garden centre. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the garden centre in search of the Easter Eggs, each cleverly hidden with different amounts of polka dots on each one. As participants find each Easter Egg based on the clues on their activity sheet, they must count the polka dots and write down the amount in the space provided.

Competition Prize

Once all eggs have been found, participants can hand in their sheet to claim a specially designed sticker as a token of their accomplishment! There is also the opportunity to fill out their details to be entered into a draw to win some Easter goodies including an Easter bunny plush, activity book and painting kit. The winner will be drawn week commencing 15th April and contacted by Bosworth’s Garden Centre using the details provided.