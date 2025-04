Find hidden Easter Eggs at the Canal Museum

Fun for all the family. Enjoy an Easter walk along the canal at Stoke Bruerne and hunt for clues on hidden decorative eggs.

Use the letters on the hidden eggs to spell a word, and report your findings to our museum staff to receive an Easter treat.

Tuesday to Saturday 7 April to 21 April, and all Easter weekend.

10am - 4pm

The Canal Museum, Stoke Bruerne

£1.50 per clue sheet (Parking is extra - £3 for 4 hours)