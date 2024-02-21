Easter Craft Fair with Easter Bonnet Competition and Workshops
Free family Eater event with beautiful handmade goods, Workshops and Vegan food on Sunday 24th March 2 - 5.30 at the Umbrella fair pavilion
We are back for another lovely event.
There will be 13 stalls of beautiful handmade goods.
Workshops for all ages.
Prizes for the best Easter bonnets.
Delicious home cooked Vegan food and drinks served throughout in the cafe.
Address is the Umbrella Fair Pavlion, The Racecourse, Ketteing road NN1 4LG .
We are opposite the Picturedrome round the back of the medival fort .
the Umbrella fair Organisation supports the environment and social inclusion.
24th March
2 - 5.30
Free parking in the car park out the front .