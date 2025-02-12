East Hunsbury Planting Festival – A community celebration of nature

Residents of East Hunsbury and beyond are invited to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into a fantastic two-day planting event this half term on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Hunsbury Planting Festival is a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together and enhance green spaces while learning about flood resilience, biodiversity, and the benefits of tree planting.

Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just keen to get involved, everyone is welcome to come along and join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free festival will take place at Penvale Park, Grangewood Park and Blacky More Park, with volunteers helping to plant trees, bulbs, and seeds while supporting the creation of flood-resilient landscapes.

A tree being planted at another recent RAIN event, which took place in Oakley Vale.

The event is organised by The RAIN Project, Woodland Dwelling, and East Hunsbury Parish Council, who will provide guidance, tools, and plenty of enthusiasm!

Attendees are encouraged to bring gardening gloves and wellington boots, or similar.

Caroline Holgate, Clerk to East Hunsbury Parish Council said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the East Hunsbury Planting Festival and inviting the community to take part. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to get involved, learn about biodiversity, and make a real impact on our local green spaces. We hope to see as many people as possible join us for two days of planting, fun, and community spirit!”

What’s Happening and When?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Hunsbury Planting Festival includes tree, seed and bulb planting in three of Hunsbury's green open spaces

Thursday 20th February – Penvale Park, Grangewood Park & Hunsbury Library

10:00 – Penvale Park – Butterfly bund seeding

11:00 – Penvale Park – Naturalised bulb planting

12:00 – Grangewood Park – Community orchard maintenance

13:00 – Library – Create a RAIN garden at the Library

Friday 21st February – Blacky More Park Only

10:00 – Cherry tree planting

10:00 – Daffodil planting

12:00 – FREE pizza for all helpers!

Sarah Parr, Project Manager of the RAIN Project said: “This event is about more than just planting; it’s about building a community connection with nature, learning about flood resilience, and creating a greener future for East Hunsbury. So, whether you’re looking for a fun activity for the family, want to give back to your community, or just love being outdoors, this is the perfect opportunity to come and get involved.”

For more information visit www.rainnorthants.co.uk or https://www.easthunsburyparishcouncil.gov.uk/.

The RAIN Project is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.