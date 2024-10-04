East Hunsbury and Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics Coat Exchange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Hunsbury Parish Council, is hosting a Coat Exchange at the Parish Activity Room in Hunsbury Library, for one week, commencing the 28th October 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coat Exchanges are a great way to update your winter wardrobe in an environmentally conscious way. Coats of all shapes, colours and sizes, no longer needed or wanted, are donated and quality checked before they are made freely available to anyone looking for a new winter coat.

This work follows on from a climate action day the parish council hosted in July of this year. Around 60% of clothing fibres are synthetics, such as plastic based polyester or nylon and the clothing industry accounts for 8-10% of global greenhouse gases which causes climate change. Events like this mean it is possible to extend the life of existing coats and keep clothing fibres in circulation for longer, by making sure they are used again and again before they are recycled. This uses fewer resources and less energy compared to manufacturing and transporting new clothing, which helps reduce the effects of climate change, conserve resources and protect habitats.

Caroline Holgate, Clerk to East Hunsbury Council said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

"At East Hunsbury Parish Council, we’re always looking for ways to help our residents make small but impactful changes in their lives. The Coat Exchange is a fantastic initiative that allows everyone to get involved – whether by donating a coat that’s no longer needed or by finding a new winter coat from the exchange. It’s a simple way for us all to contribute to our community and support sustainability, especially as the colder months approach."

The event has been organised in partnership with Pledge2Recycle Plastics, a national plastics recycling initiative. Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics has worked alongside East Hunsbury Parish Council to create a toolkit packed full of resources to make it easy for other community organisations or schools to hold their own Coat Exchange. Kate Sullivan Education & Engagement Manager said:

“We know many people are concerned about Climate Change and habitat loss and it is very easy to feel overwhelmed by the scale of these environmental challenges. We are developing toolkits, like the Coat Exchange, to make it easy for more communities to collectively take small actions which make a big difference with regards climate change.”

The Coat Exchange toolkit is available for organisations to download from Pledge 2 Recycle Plastics Coat Exchange now.