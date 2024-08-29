Early bird tickets to Pinocchio at The Old Savoy

****EARLYBIRD ALL SEATS £15.00 UNTIL 31st OCTOBER 2024****

Anton Benson Productions return to The Old Savoy with their hilarious new Easter Pantomime… with no strings attached!

Join Pinocchio as he sets off on his adventure to Fantasy Island, where he hopes to learn right from wrong and fulfil his dreams of becoming a real boy. But will he follow his conscience or will the wicked Stromboli have other plans?