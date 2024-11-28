Duston School Christmas fair features 50+ gift stalls, food court, and Santa visit from Northampton Becket Rotary Club

By Ashley Elliott
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST

We are pleased to announce the return of our annual Christmas Food & Gift Market on Thursday 5th December between 5pm and 8pm.

We will have over 50 stalls selling Christmas gifts including Duston Village Bakey, Flossbox Sweets, Tropic Skincare, Flyco Aviation Photography, Kendall & Co and The Little Cake Box.

We will also have a variety of hot food stands in our outdoor food court including: Churros, South African Burgers and Sausages, Wood Fired Pizzas, Jamaican Cuisine and Fairtrade Coffee and Hot Chocolate!

We are also pleased to announce that Rotary Club of Northampton Becket will be located in our quad area with Santa and his elves, please make a donation to this amazing charity on entry to visit Santa if you are able.

Our Choir and Orchestra will also be performing Carols throughout the evening.

For more information visit our Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/5yE1t5FtF

