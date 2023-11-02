Drop in to Delapré Digs – November’s community archaeology session
Delapré Digs: Archaeology for Wellbeing is a six-week programme being piloted at Delapré Abbey in Northampton and being led by MOLA’s archaeologists and specialists in partnership with Northampton General Practice Alliance (GPA).
On Sunday, 5th November, between 1pm and 4pm, members of the public are invited to pop along, find out more and see this archaeology project in action.
This ties in with the Abbey’s usual family craft activity afternoon, held in the historic house on the first Sunday of every month. Activities on 5th November include:
- · Make your own paper fireworks
- · Stories in the library with Barbara at 2pm
- · Guy Fawkes jigsaw in the drawing room
Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation of DelapréAbbey, said: “Pop along to this drop-in session, see the excavation site, view the finds that have been coming out of it and ask the archaeologists questions.
“Archaeology might not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about wellbeing and looking after our mental health. However, there is a growing field of research and projects that use archaeology to create positive impacts on wellbeing and mental health for different audiences.”
Delapré Digs: Archaeology for Wellbeing is a project that was designed to support the wellbeing of people living in Northampton who are experiencing low to moderate mental health needs, loneliness, isolation and long-term health conditions. Some participants have been referred onto the project through the NHS using social prescribing and some participants have self-referred onto the project.
The community archaeology session on 5th November is free and there is no need to book.
The craft activities are included as part of entry to the house. They are drop-in and there is no need to book.
Cost of entry to house is £8 for adults.
Children and adults with annual passes are free.
Delapré Digs: Archaeology for Wellbeing is a social prescribing project and is being delivered in partnership with Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust and Northampton General Practice Alliance (GPA). It has been made possible with support from the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and MOLA.