Drive on the British Grand Prix track all lit up for Christmas – the iconic Lap of Lights is back

Silverstone, home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, transforms into a stunning festive spectacle for the return of its iconic Lap of Lights this Christmas. From 12 December to 3 January, visitors can enjoy a chance to follow in the tyre tracks of F1 legends, surrounded by dazzling light tunnels, immersive festive displays, and larger-than-life installations, all choreographed to a dedicated in-car Christmas soundtrack for a magical holiday experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lap of Lights is no ordinary Christmas outing. Families and fans will jump behind the wheel of their own cars to take a breathtaking illuminated trip around the track, with adaptive light installations that react to passing cars turning many famous corners into a festive spectacle, all set to a festive soundtrack from Elf FM. And it’s not just the track that will be sparkling - visitors are encouraged to decorate their cars with festive flair and wear their favourite Christmas jumpers to complete the look.

With interactive surprises at every turn, this multi-sensory drive-through is perfect for all ages – from wide-eyed little elves to lifelong motorsport fans. Whether it’s your first visit or a festive tradition, Lap of Lights 2025 promises heartwarming moments and lifetime memories.

But the Christmas cheer doesn’t stop on track…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drive the F1 British Grand Prix track!

The magical Ice Trak returns – and it’s still the UK’s only ice rink located INSIDE Formula 1 garages! Glide through the legendary British Grand Prix pits, transformed into a frosty paradise under twinkling lights. Whether you're a seasoned skater or stepping on the ice for the first time, Ice Trak is an unforgettable winter thrill in a truly one-of-a-kind setting.

The Festive Food Quarter will keep spirits merry and bellies full with a mouth-watering menu of seasonal treats, all set within the glow of Silverstone’s winter extravaganza.

Visitors will be able to download the Lap of Lights interactive app, tune into the festive radio station, and enjoy the unique Lap of Lights experience that mixes the magic of Christmas with the adrenaline of motorsport.

Lap of Lights opens on 12 December and runs until 3 January. Tickets start at £50 per car for Lap of Lights and Ice Trak sessions begin at £11.45 for adults and £8.45 for children, booking fee applies and tickets are on sale now. Early booking is highly recommended, we're already selling fast, so put your skates on to secure your spot on the grid!