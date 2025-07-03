Drink tea, eat cake and save lives: Afternoon tea event in support of Breast Cancer Now

Local residents are warmly invited to enjoy a relaxed and friendly Afternoon Tea & Cake event, taking place on Sunday 20th July from 3–5pm at The Abbey Centre, Northampton, NN4 0RZ.

Tickets are just £5, which includes a cuppa and a slice of delicious cake, with all proceeds going directly to the charity to support life-saving research and vital care services.

Alongside the tea and cake, there will be a raffle, a tombola, and a selection of local stallholders – small Northampton-based businesses who are generously donating a portion of their profits to help boost the fundraising total.

Event organiser Sylvia said:

Northampton Residents Invited to Charity Afternoon Tea in Support of Breast Cancer Now

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Northampton community for a relaxed afternoon full of warmth, cake, and conversation – all in support of a cause that touches so many lives. We’re also proud to be supporting small local businesses who are helping us raise even more funds through their beautiful stalls. It’s going to be a lovely day!”

Tickets can be pre-booked at The Abbey Centre or bought on the door. All are welcome – whether you come with friends, family, or just fancy some cake for a good cause, it’s a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

For more information, please visit The Abbey Centre or contact the organisers via their Facebook event: Afternoon tea in aid of Breast Cancer Now

