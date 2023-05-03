News you can trust since 1931
Dreamcoat Stars 5th October 2023 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Featuring stars from the hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Experience the powerful star vocals of four phenomenal singers from the hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, coming together for a magical evening of West End and Broadway musical classics. This colourful production is packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved musicals

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Featuring stars from the hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Experience the powerful star vocals of four phenomenal singers from the hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, coming together for a magical evening of West End and Broadway musical classics. This colourful production is packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved musicals including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more. Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite productions in one epic show.

Dreamcoat Stars celebrates the life and work of legendary composers in this brand-new mega mix production, with exciting vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography and memorable anecdotes from the star’s time in the role of Joseph.

Grab your coat of many colours and join us on an emotional journey where Any Dream Will Do. With some of the biggest musical songs of a generation, this is a show that will raise your spirits and a night of theatre you’ll never forget.

Go Go Go get your tickets now!

