Drag Me To The 80's

Friday 24 January 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 10:00 pmDRAG ME TO THE 80’S Meet the cast of our 80’s Divas and join us on an unforgettable journey as this amazing production delivers a dazzling fusion of nostalgia, empowerment and a celebration of the extraordinary.

Get ready to dance, sing and be captivated by the power house vocals of the queens who redefine the stage and bring the spirit of the 80’s roaring back to life.

The show features an incredible full live band and the music of Kylie, Madonna, Whitney, Bananarama , Queen, Abba, Rick Astley, Pet Shop Boys , Erasure, Duran Duran, Wham, Tina Turner and many more

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am-2pm