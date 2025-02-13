Don't Stop Believin comes to The Old Savoy

Saturday 7 February 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ The End-of-the-Night Anthems Show.

Jump aboard the midnight train–heaven is a place on Earth called Northampton as the greatest end-of-the-night anthems spectacular roars into town.

One way, or another, nothing’s gonna stop us now. . . the brand-new, feel-good show of the year guarantees a crazy, crazy night of non-stop, singalong favourites.

It’s the night out you have been waiting for–from the producers of smash hit show, Lost in Music–the boys and girls are well and truly back in town.

Don't Stop Believin

And this time, live on stage, they’re breathing life into the music of Bryan Adams, Blondie, Cher, Rainbow, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Starship, Europe and Belinda Carlisle. . . and that’s just for starters!

This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems–all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and amazing light show.

It’s time to let your hair down and come dressed to impress as we bring you the biggest party night EVER!

With songs including, Summer of ’69, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Livin’ on a Prayer, Sweet Child O’Mine, China in Your Hand, You Shook Me All Night Long, Sweet Home Alabama and many more.

Touring the nation, brand new for 2025, so, hold on to the feeling and Don’t Stop Believin’–

The End-of-the-Night Anthems Show

. . .

tickets on sale now!

Brought to you by Entertainers

For people who love shows, by people who love shows.

Home to some of the country’s leading productions including,

The Magic of Motown,Fastlove, Lost in Music, Radio GaGa, Thank you for the Music, The Rocket Man and many more.

www.entertainers.co.uk

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

Tickets from £28 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm