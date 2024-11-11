Donations wanted for Village Friends Christmas hampers
The Village Friends project, which is in its third year, is organised by Spratton residents, Helen Scott and Lisa Harris. Working together they collect, package and deliver the generous donations from villagers and local businesses. Each year children from Spratton Church of England Primary School and the therapy dogs and pony from Animal Focused get tinselled up to hand deliver the hampers, knocking on doors and spreading a little festive cheer. Each hamper contains a variety of edible goodies, small gifts and a hand drawn card or note.
Organiser, Lisa Harris, says “Christmas is about spreading joy and we wanted to make sure everyone in the village had something to smile about. Last year we were able to deliver 74 hampers to the older people in Spratton, Creaton, Teeton and Hollowell.” with Helen adding; “Having a tinsel covered pony and dogs appear alongside the children to deliver the hampers really brings a smile to the residents faces with many of them coming out to pat the animals and chat with the children. But we couldn’t make it happen without the generosity of the villagers and local businesses.”
Donations are already coming in with Sauls of Spratton committing to providing 100 pork pies along with donations from Animal Focused and Ian Welters Property Agents with Emery Grounds Maintenance pledging to plant a tree for each hamper recipient.
Anyone wishing to donate should contact: [email protected]