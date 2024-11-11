Last years Christmas hampers being delivered in the Northampton Village of Spratton.

The Northamptonshire village of Spratton will again be filled with Christmas spirit as the local businesses come together with members of the community to and primary school to create and deliver hampers of Christmas goodies to the elderly and vulnerable in the village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village Friends project, which is in its third year, is organised by Spratton residents, Helen Scott and Lisa Harris. Working together they collect, package and deliver the generous donations from villagers and local businesses. Each year children from Spratton Church of England Primary School and the therapy dogs and pony from Animal Focused get tinselled up to hand deliver the hampers, knocking on doors and spreading a little festive cheer. Each hamper contains a variety of edible goodies, small gifts and a hand drawn card or note.

Organiser, Lisa Harris, says “Christmas is about spreading joy and we wanted to make sure everyone in the village had something to smile about. Last year we were able to deliver 74 hampers to the older people in Spratton, Creaton, Teeton and Hollowell.” with Helen adding; “Having a tinsel covered pony and dogs appear alongside the children to deliver the hampers really brings a smile to the residents faces with many of them coming out to pat the animals and chat with the children. But we couldn’t make it happen without the generosity of the villagers and local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations are already coming in with Sauls of Spratton committing to providing 100 pork pies along with donations from Animal Focused and Ian Welters Property Agents with Emery Grounds Maintenance pledging to plant a tree for each hamper recipient.

Anyone wishing to donate should contact: [email protected]