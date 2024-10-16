Domestic abuse advocate to host women’s empowerment event for survivors of DV
Rob white mentoring services domestic abuse service, The Women’s Empowerment Group, is to present an afternoon of survivor to thriver influential afternoon at the Picturedrome, Kettering road, this Saturday 19/10/24
After Hannah's own personal experience with domestic violence, she set up a women's group to support other survivors within Northants. Now the group is part of a mentoring service supporting survivors. This Saturday The Women's Empowerment Group is to host an afternoon of guest speakers and poetry to help survivors move forward with their own lives.