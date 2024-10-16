Domestic abuse advocate to host women’s empowerment event for survivors of DV

By hannah martin
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 13:57 BST
Event flyerEvent flyer
Event flyer
Rob white mentoring services domestic abuse service, The Women’s Empowerment Group, is to present an afternoon of survivor to thriver influential afternoon at the Picturedrome, Kettering road, this Saturday 19/10/24

After Hannah's own personal experience with domestic violence, she set up a women's group to support other survivors within Northants. Now the group is part of a mentoring service supporting survivors. This Saturday The Women's Empowerment Group is to host an afternoon of guest speakers and poetry to help survivors move forward with their own lives.

Related topics:KetteringNorthants
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice