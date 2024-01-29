DollyPopz Children Show at The Deco
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dolly Popz are three pop culture Princesses: Flossy, Bubbles & Honey, living their best lives and achieving their Dolly Dreamz together!
This is your chance to join them at their high energy Pop Party!
Embodying the trends of today through music, fashion and friendship, these three important Dolly Pop values will forever be multi-generational.
A Dolly Popz performance brings audiences of all ages together, for a truly bonding entertainment experience. Featuring BIG costumes, BIG moves and an even BIGGER playlist of feel-good, pop favourites. A Dolly Mix of current chart toppers and nostalgic hits that everyone knows.
The Dolly Popz believe that everyone is a shining star no matter who they are!
So c'mon, jump on the party bus, you are bound to have the best time!!!