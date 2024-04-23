Dogs in Wonderland!

While it doesn't have the huge corporate sponsors that the other big festivals have, it lacks for none of the fun, activities or shopping, with some extra opportunities that they don't have; such as the DogTown pageant on the big stage and our Wonderland themed fancy dress classes. With a huge fun dog show featuring 3 tier 18 inch rosettes for the top ten in every class, as well as tons of other prizes and giveaways from companies such as Franky's Bowtique, Jollyes and Husse, there is absolutely NO show that beats us on generosity! We also have around 50 trade stands on each day, various options for food and drink, family fun, and it's all set in an awesome venue - Wold Farm. Here, you can even book onto add air rifle shooting or fishing into your day (don't worry, the dogs don't hear the shooting from the event venue!). Tickets are on sale now, and although people do travel from all over the UK, you're lucky enough to have all this in your back yard! We can't wait to see all dogs big and small at this unmissable, family run event. You can find more info on our website!