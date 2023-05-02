News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
9 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
18 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Do You Believe in Ghosts? 6th January 2024 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

An experiential ghost story, unlike anything you have ever experienced before. Welcome to a haunting night at the theatre. Are you feeling brave? If you are, join us, and we tell you all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark. When the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light. To keep mischievous spirits away – or maybe just to light the way for the ghosts who call it their home.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

An experiential ghost story, unlike anything you have ever experienced before.Welcome to a haunting night at the theatre. Are you feeling brave?If you are, join us, and we tell you all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark. When the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light.To keep mischievous spirits away – or maybe just to light the way for the ghosts who call it their home.Follow the rules: keep your hands inside the car (so to speak) and you will be safe, as we tell the tales that every theatre has to tell.The ghostly stories of the things that go bump in the night, or the day.The things that just don’t add up – or do they?Stories that you have to take away with you. . . or at least try not to.We will raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . .Join us for a dark night. Dare you!

Do You Believe in Ghosts?Brand new for 2023. Touring nationwideOver 12s advised

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ONLINE PRESENCEFaceboook.com/DoYouBelieveInGhostsShowInstagram.com/DoYouBelieveInGhostsShowTwitter.com/GhostsShowWebsite: entertainers.co.uk/show/do-you-believe-in-ghosts

Do You Believe In Ghosts?Do You Believe In Ghosts?
Do You Believe In Ghosts?
Most Popular

Use the link - https://decotheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/DecoTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_808.TcsWebTab_809.TcsPerformance_2984670Or contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!

Related topics:GhostsNorthampton