Do You Believe in Ghosts? 6th January 2024 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

An experiential ghost story, unlike anything you have ever experienced before.Welcome to a haunting night at the theatre. Are you feeling brave?If you are, join us, and we tell you all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark. When the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light.To keep mischievous spirits away – or maybe just to light the way for the ghosts who call it their home.Follow the rules: keep your hands inside the car (so to speak) and you will be safe, as we tell the tales that every theatre has to tell.The ghostly stories of the things that go bump in the night, or the day.The things that just don’t add up – or do they?Stories that you have to take away with you. . . or at least try not to.We will raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . .Join us for a dark night. Dare you!