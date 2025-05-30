Divorced – Beheaded – Live! The international smash hit musical Six returns to Royal & Derngate in May 2026

The crowning glory of Broadway, the West End and beyond, the international smash hit musical Six makes its royal return to Northampton next year following its previous sell out success!

The multi-award-winning musical Six, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will blast its way back onto stage at Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 May as part of its next UK tour.

Six follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

On the international stage, Six continues its reign on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and is now booking into its fourth year. Six has toured the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Holland, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and enjoyed a seven-week season at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Back on home turf, the London production recently celebrated its sixth sensational year in the West End and continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence), whilst nationally, the UK tour – now booking through 2026 - continues to break Box Office records.

Winner of over 37 international awards including the Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, triple winner of the Whatsonstage Award for Best West End Show and a Gold-Disk winning album, Six was also nominated for five Olivier Awards.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design).

Six returns to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 May 2026. Tickets are now on sale and selling fast – priced from £13.50* – and can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/six-the-musical or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.