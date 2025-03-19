DIVERSITY live in Northampton

Get ready because the BAFTA-winning dance group Diversity is hitting the main stage at Delasole Family Festival at the prestigious Delapre Abbey on Saturday 3rd May, Early Bank Holiday, for an exclusive performance ahead of their Soul 2026 Tour!

Festival season is upon us and Northampton's very own Delasole Family Festival is about to start it all off with the most incredible artists that will without doubt keep everyone entertained.

Lighting up the Main Stage with Diversity will be The Wanted 2.0, Marvin Humes, MC Grammar, Billy Lockett, Northants Sings Out, Taylor Swift tribute UK, SPICE live stage show performing all the Spice Girls hits.

The fun doesn't stop there! with FOUR incredible stages to explore, Main Stage, 4kidsRave, Disco Inferno, The Enchanted Forest.

LIVE Exclusive performance

There will be amazing street food, inflatable Park, Meet & Greets, Giant Bubble Shows, Disney Princesses, Super heroes, Dancers, Fire Breathers, Razor the Dinosaur and even the legend that is Bumblebee! plus so much more! This is set to be an unforgettable event, packed with music, good vibes, and an electric atmosphere. Who's ready for a day of pure festival magic?

Tickets available from Skiddle.com Delasole Festival