Discover the story of Coton Manor Garden through the pages of a beautiful new book

Gardening with Colour at Coton Manor tells the story of how Susie Pasley-Tyler's love of gardening was born at Coton Manor. Pasley-Tyler admits that she had very little gardening experience when she and her husband Ian inherited the house and garden in 1991 but, as she explains, the book 'is an attempt to chart how my passion for gardening has developed, to impart some of the knowledge learnt and mistakes made, and above all to reveal the sheer delight that can be gained from this creative and restorative pastime. Hardly a day passes when I don't find something to prompt a smile in the garden.'

Filled with beautiful photographs – most taken by Pasley-Tyler herself – Gardening with Colour at Coton Manor leads the reader on a virtual tour of this glorious garden, meandering fron the Rose Garden and Alpine Terrace, past the Main Pond and on towards the Meadow Border, where Coton Manor's much-loved flamingos are often to be found. Pasley-Tyler talks the reader through the planting history of each part of the garden, sharing her knowledge in a way that's inspiring and accessible, and will appeal to experienced and novice gardeners alike.

