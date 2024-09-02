Discover ‘Tales and Traditions’ of Northampton’s Guildhall during Heritage Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors are invited to enjoy a free guided tour of Northampton’s Grade II listed Guildhall, along with historical themed activities on Saturday, 14th September, as part of the National Heritage Open Days Festival.

The ‘Tales and Traditions’ of the Guildhall event will take place between 11 am and 4 pm, allowing guests to explore many areas of the impressive Victorian building which are not usually open to the public.

Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council are hosting the event, with guides offering tours of areas such as the Old Town Hall Keeper’s living quarters and the spooky basement cells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

History-themed activities for all the family are set to take place throughout the day, including a trail showcasing the building’s ornate exterior, created by local crafters The Wild Tribe and historical re-enactments with actors from The Mystery Tours bringing Northampton’s past to life.

The Northampton Guildhall

Visitors can also see the extensive gallery of Mayoral portraits on display in the Mayor’s Corridor, with photos of Northampton’s Mayors from the 1940s to the present day, and the current Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, will be at the event.

Cllr Joyce said: “I am looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Mayor's Parlour, along with the Mayoress and some of the town’s former Mayors.

“Northampton’s Guildhall holds a rich civic heritage dating back to the 13th century and we will be sharing its tales and traditions at our Heritage Open Days event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building is a fine example of Gothic Victorian architecture - the open day is a great opportunity to explore its fascinating history and enjoy all the activities on offer.”

A special film, created by the Northampton Film Festival with local residents, and commissioned by the town council to celebrate the re-opening of Northampton’s Market Square will be screened in the Great Hall throughout the day. And in the Council Chamber, visitors will find a project created by Northampton College students, presenting Northampton's fantastic heritage.

Over 50 historic Northamptonshire venues including churches, country houses and museums will be open between 6th – 15th September, with many linked by the Northampton Heritage Bus Service on Saturday 14th September.

Visit the Heritage Open Days website for further booking information.