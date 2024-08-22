Discover magical Christmas breaks at Fawsley Hall Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fawsley Hall Hotel, part of the Hand Picked Hotel group - a family-owned collection of 21 unique country houses and coastal retreats across the UK. Fawsley Hall is a luxurious place to stay during the festive season in Northamptonshire's picturesque countryside and the hotel is encouraging locals to use the holidays to escape the everyday and immerse themselves in its Hand Picked Hospitality.

Every moment at Fawsley Hall is carefully crafted to delight you and your loved ones, so you can guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with traditions, delectable dining, and the chance to truly relax and indulge. Please see below for an overview of what’s in store during your stay.

Christmas Eve: Check-in from 3pm, or arrive earlier for some pre-booked pampering in the spa or to enjoy a festive afternoon tea. Celebrations commence with Champagne, canapes and carols by the local choir followed by a three course dinner. The local village church also holds a midnight mass should you wish to attend a service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Day: Start your day with a traditional Champagne breakfast followed by enjoying the local Christmas service, spending the morning in the countryside or relaxing in the spa. Christmas Day lunch will be served from midday and the cinema will show the King’s speech and a selection of family films with a buffet to end the perfect festive day.

Fawsley Hall Hotel at Christmas

Boxing Day: Enjoy breakfast before exploring the local area and indulge in an afternoon tea buffet. The festivities will then conclude at the Gala Dinner, with soothing live jazz music to accompany you.

Prices start at £1,875 per room and £315 per child for a 2-night stay. More information is on the website and also in the Fawsley Hall Hotel Christmas Brochure. Let us know if you need high res imagery or have any further questions - we’re here to help.