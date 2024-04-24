Discover hidden treasures at Delapré Abbey’s Stable Yard Sale
As Delapré Abbey embarks on an exciting journey to restore and repurpose these historic buildings, visitors will have the opportunity to rummage through two of the barns and uncover hidden treasures longing for a new home.
From vintage trinkets to antique furniture, the barn sale promises a wide array of unique and forgotten items waiting to be discovered. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply on the hunt for something special, there's bound to be a gem waiting for you.
"All the money raised from the barn sale goes towards our stable block project," says Samantha Blackman, Retail and Merchandising Executive at Delapré Abbey. "Your support will directly contribute to the restoration and repurposing of these historic buildings, ensuring they remain a vibrant part of our community for generations to come."
Delapré Abbey's barn sale is not only an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures but also a chance to support a vital restoration project. Come along on Sunday 28th April, from 10am to 2pm, at Delapré Abbey, Northampton, and pick up something unique.
Tickets are not required for the event, just turn up on the day. To find out more about the redevelopment of the 19th century stables, visit delapreabbey.org or search #AStableFuture on social media.