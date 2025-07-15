Dinosaur Adventure Live 2026 at The Old Savoy
A dinosaur show 65 million years in the making… Are you ready for the BRAND NEW adventure?
Join our intrepid rangers on a quest to recover the data crystal, restore power to the island and save the Dinosaurs!
Stomp, Roar and Swish your tail as we introduce you to some of the most incredible species ever to have lived on planet Earth. An unforgettable Jurassic experience for all the family to enjoy.
Learn their history with our amazing Dino-facts, meet our beautiful baby dinosaurs and even feed them, but watch out…. you could be on the menu.
Feel the excitement as you come face-to-face with a T-Rex and hear it’s roooooooarrrrrr!
This awe-inspiring interactive stage show captivates both young and young at heart, immersing audiences in the enthralling & realistic world of Dinosaurs.
You won’t want to miss this adventure of a lifetime, so hold onto your kids as this show will blow them away!
“It’s Totally T-rex-iffic”
Tickets Premium £19 Standard £16
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm