From Saturday 1st – Saturday 15th April between 10am – 4pm, track the dinosaurs throughout the shopping centre during the holidays and piece together the hidden word in return for a prize. You can collect your Dino Trail sheet from the Customer Service desk and return them completed to claim a prize. Excludes Sundays and Bank Holidays.

On Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th April from 11am – 3pm, children are invited to join the Favell Fun Club toy makers at a FREE* Dino Teddy workshop! Book now for your little ones to build their very own Prehistoric pal to take home. Purchase outfits and accessories at the Dino Store before a ROAR-some photo shoot! They can even meet Terrance the Triceratops and the Dino Ranger at intervals during the day. *A booking fee of £2 is required, however, it can be put towards the Dino store once you leave. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum 2 children per booking. The activity is suitable for 3 years +.

Then on Wednesday 12th April from 11am – 3pm, Children can experiment with air-drying clay and mini dinosaurs to make imprints, creating their very own realistic fossils before meeting a giant T-Rex! You do not need to book tickets for this activity, but Weston Favell Shopping centre does ask shoppers to please be prepared to queue during busy times.

Dino Eggstravaganza at Weston Favell Shopping centre