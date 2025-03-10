Did you sleep well? World Sleep Day meets International Day of Happiness
This Friday there's an opportunity to meet others for a walk and talk around the racecourse. Starting 2pm at Heathers on Kingsley Park terrace.
Heathers works with Action for Happiness Northants and the connection between the two looks into adding some thoughtful and happy moments into each day for people who get involved.
The walk and talk is free. After this there's the opportunity to return to the cafe.
Tea and cake available to buy and a chance to find out about narcolepsy and cataplexy, sleep paralysis and more from people who live with these sleep disorders and meet others like yourself.
