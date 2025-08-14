Derren Brown’s Only Human to come to Northampton in summer 2026

Derren Brown’s hugely successful nationwide tour, Only Human, which started earlier this year, will come to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 July 2026.

The multi-award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion Derren Brown said: "I’ve toured with different shows for 20 years and it’s such a joy. Only Human seems to be going down very well, and people are keeping the show secret for which I’m very grateful. I’m delighted the show is continuing into 2026 and it’s going to be a joy to take it into Ireland and places we couldn't get to this year. Try and come without knowing anything about it.”

Only Human is written by Derren Brown, Andrew O’Connor and Stephen Long. It is directed by Andrew O’Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Beth Duke. The age recommendation for the show is 12+.

Only Human is Derren Brown’s 11th show. Amongst his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown Svengali and Derren Brown Miracle.

Derren Brown - photo by Pamela Raith

His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show, Secret, won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.

Master of illusion Derren Brown takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 July 2026 at 7.30pm each night with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets priced £35.50* can be booked by online at royalandderngate.co.uk/derren-brown or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.