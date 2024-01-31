Derngate at 40 fundraising campaign continues with online auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton’s iconic Derngate auditorium, the flexible town-centre performance space that hosts musicals, comedians, orchestras and more, reached its 40th birthday last year and, as its anniversary season continues, the theatre is launching an online auction raising funds for the Derngate at 40 appeal.

Featuring some exciting lots, including hospitality and theatre experiences and signed sporting memorabilia, the auction will be open for bidding from Monday 5 to Monday 12 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kindly donated by businesses based in Northamptonshire and the wider region, there is an enticing range of items for which to bid. Highlights include Saints hospitality packages, golf days, tickets for Silverstone Interactive Museum with F1 Simulator, a Comedy Season Ticket, a pendant necklace from Michael Jones Jewellery, unique pieces of theatre artwork, and a hamper and tour from Warners Distillery, to name but a few.

Saints ball and replica signed shirt courtesy of Carlsberg - one of the many auction lots

The theatre’s unexpected temporary closure in autumn 2023, due to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in parts of the foyer, disrupted some of the plans to mark this milestone year but now it is full steam ahead for the rest of the 40th season, with the auction forming an integral part of the Derngate at 40 fundraising activity.

Support for the Derngate at 40 appeal will help the theatre to continue to bring the best live performances from around the world and sustain the charity’s much-loved community and outreach projects. Additionally it will help Royal & Derngate provide a venue for future theatre-goers that is accessible to all and to regenerate the Derngate auditorium seating to give the best visitor experience.

The Derngate at 40 online auction is kindly supported and hosted by Auction Marketer. The auction link will go live from Monday 5 February at 10am. Royal & Derngate’s social media channels is featuring previews of the auction lots and more information about Derngate’s 40th anniversary can be found on the theatre’s website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/derngate-40/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal & Derngate Chief Executive Jo Gordon commented: “The support of local businesses and loyal theatregoers for our Derngate at 40 appeal is invaluable. With the help of their generosity we can continue to nurture future creative talent, to create an accessible theatre offering for all and to rejuvenate the auditorium seating to help us welcome many more audiences for years to come!”