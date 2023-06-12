Delapré’s Summer Fest: a day of unforgettable fun for the whole family!

On Saturday 17th June (12noon-9pm), enjoy a full day of live music, games, wellbeing, shopping, and more, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. Visitors can take part in a wide range of free talks and lawn games throughout the day, with just a small extra cost for activities and fairground rides.

The Summer Fest will be accompanied by live music performances by talented local artists including Hannah Faulkner, Hollie Marie, The Usual Suspects and Dan Hughes. Over in the kid’s zone, little ones and their grown ups can take part in an assortment of lawn games such as giant chess, hoopla, and archery. There will also be a sandpit for those looking to make the most of the summer vibes. Talks on meditation, spoken word and poetry, and comedy will inspire and entertain guests throughout the afternoon.

Excitement awaits visitors of all ages with a variety of activities available at the event. Children and adults alike can take part in glitter face painting, pottery making, and henna tattoos. For those seeking adventure, there will be medieval axe throwing and an array of fairground rides and inflatable slides to enjoy.

A past event at Delapré Abbey

A diverse selection of local vendors will be present at the festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse through stalls offering unique and high-quality products from Friars Farm, Nicki’s Pantry, Brown Bear, Harkers Fudge, Daily Bread, Fig Home and more. With such a wide range of goods available, festivalgoers are sure to find something special for themselves or a loved one.

No festival would be complete without an enticing array of refreshments. Delapré's Summer Fest will feature food and drink vans including Your Cool’s signature artisan ice-cream, Martha’s Crepes, Caribbean cuisine from Fud and Bubble Events for drinks and nachos.

Samantha Blackman, Retail and Merchandising Executive at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said “Everyone involved, from us at the Abbey to musicians and stallholders, cannot wait to bring the festival feeling to Northampton for all the family to enjoy. Its going to be an exciting day with everything from local bands, produce, street food and cocktails! We’ve looked after dads on Father’s Day weekend with axe throwing, local beers and wood turning. There’s plenty to do with the family”.

As the evening progresses, the festivities will continue with more live music where guests can enjoy cocktails and mocktails from Muddled Lime around the fire pit within our festival teepee set within the picturesque grounds of the historic Abbey.

Delapré Abbey first opened its doors to the public in 2018 to showcase its rich past to visitors of all ages. The Urban Country House has had many lives starting out as a Cluniac nunnery, before becoming the home of the Northamptonshire Records Society and now as a place to enjoy Bottomless Brunches, Afternoon teas and a history like none other.

Tickets for Delapré’s Summer Fest are £1, with under 3s entering for free. Please note, both cash and card are accepted at the event.