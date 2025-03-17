Delapre Park Paths - feedback survey and events

Share your views in this short survey or at two in-person events later this month

Supported by University of Northampton academics, new paths were opened in October 2024 to make Delapre Abbey Park more accessible.

These changes are being evaluated and the researchers need your input.

Please share your thoughts through this online survey that takes around 15 minutes to complete:

UON students at Delapre.

The survey closes on Sunday 6 April, but if you would like to share your thoughts in person - with free hot and cold drinks provided - please come along to The Coach House, Delapre Abbey on Wednesday 26 March (3:30-5:30pm) or Sunday 30 March (9:30-11:30am).

There's no need to book, just save your preferred date and come along.