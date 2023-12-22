Delapré Abbey's Winter Light Trail wraps up with a bang: Boxing Day Sale Offers 30% Off

As the festive season draws to a close and with it the Winter Light Trail at Delapré Abbey, organisers are thrilled to announce a show-stopping Boxing Day Sale, treating the people of Northampton to an exclusive 30% discount on all remaining tickets using the code BOXING30.

Season Recap:

The Winter Light Trail has been nothing short of a triumph, enchanting over 50,000 attendees this year. The captivating journey through Delapré Abbey's illuminated grounds has solidified its place as a beloved tradition, uniting families and friends in the spirit of festive joy and wonder.

Feedback from customers has been exemplary this year; Kate M visited at the start of the run and said, "A magical day out for all the family. Lots to see, the effort put into this is amazing. We have looked at other venues with less to offer and a lot higher on price. The tickets we felt were very reasonable. Staff were friendly. The bar area was beautifully set out. We finished off our night toasting marshmallows over the fire pit, which was a great end to an amazing evening. Would highly recommend to get you in the Christmas spirit."

Amy K, another satisfied customer, adds, "One of the best light trails we've been to for an all-round experience with the bar and food vendors following the trail."

To cap off this season, Delapré Abbey invites patrons to partake in the grand finale week with an exclusive Boxing Day Sale. Visitors can secure their spots at a 30% discounted rate by entering the code BOXING30 at checkout (available until the 31st December). This special offer is a token of gratitude for the overwhelming support that the trail has received for its new 2023 improvements, so whether you want to come again, or have yet to come, this offer is yours to enjoy.

Amanda Nicols-Polinska, Operations Director at Delapré Abbey, said: “It’s been great to see so many people from our local community and beyond enjoying Christmas and all our festive treats here at Delapré Abbey. We promised a Winter Light Trail that would be all new, improved, interactive and better than ever and that’s exactly what we – thanks to the light trail organisers Wepop - have delivered.

We can’t wait to unveil our 2024 events programme and look forward to seeing you in the new year.”

Limited availability; early booking recommended at winterlighttrail.co.uk.

● Sale Period: 27.12.23 to 31.12.23