Delapré Abbey’s community art activity showcases the past and future

On Sunday 10th September, visitors can get involved in helping to create a large-scale piece of public art that will transform the hoardings which are set to be installed around Delapré Abbey’s 19th century stables whilst building works takes place.

Led by Illustrator and Animator, Connie Noble, participants will have the opportunity to draw, write, and doodle their favourite spots within the historic Abbey, capturing the sights, sounds, smells, and memories that make this much-loved site special to them. The resulting artwork will create a vibrant tapestry of colours and stories, embodying the essence of Delapré Abbey as seen through the eyes of its visitors.

Aimee Holmes, Head of Audiences and Communication, Delapré Abbey said: “This innovative project aims to celebrate the rejuvenation of the old stables, which is set to become a thriving new community hub for wellbeing. Through this collaborative art project, we hope to further strengthen the bonds within our community and celebrate the transformation of the stables into a vibrant and inclusive space.”

Connie Noble added “I'm really excited to get creative with the local community, designing a really vibrant and playful mural for the 19th century stable block! Intertwining the past and present to make something totally unique.”

Between 10am and 4pm, enormous paper scrolls will be laid out, creating an unending canvas for artistic expression throughout the day. Some of these artworks will be chosen to play a pivotal role in the development of a new illustrated map and mural.

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to meet leading architects, Buttress, at 1:30pm, and find out more about the plans to transform the site’s dilapidated 19th century stables into a hub for wellbeing and leisure. There’s also lots more happening that day as the site is celebrating Heritage Open Days with behind-the-scenes tours (sold out), and a classic car show on the South Lawn.

Join Delapré Abbey for a day of creativity, community, and history. Let your imagination run wild as you help to collectively shape the future of this remarkable site. It’s completely free to take part in the community art project and to hear from the architects. No pre-booking required.