Delapré Abbey’s Christmas Fair returns with festive activities and a spirit of giving

With gift stalls, festive treats, donkey rides, and even freshly cut Christmas trees, this year’s Fair at Delapré Abbey promises a delightful day out for all ages.

On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November, Delapré Abbey will be transformed into a sumptuous Christmas Fair. With stalls spread across the Abbey’s historic rooms, visitors can explore an array of handmade and unique gifts crafted by local makers, featuring everything from candles and jewellery to delicious cakes.

Beyond the stalls, guests can enjoy live music, Victorian fairground rides, delicious food, and family-friendly activities – including the much-loved donkey rides. In an exciting new addition this year, the Abbey will also be selling locally grown Norway Spruce Christmas trees, freshly cut from a farm located within 10 miles of Delapré Abbey.

“After the success of previous years, we’re excited to bring the Christmas Fair back to Delapré Abbey,” said Lauren Coles, Events Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust. “This event is all about celebrating local talent, community spirit, and the magic of the season. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what promises to be our most festive Fair yet.”

Delapré Abbey's Christmas Fair returns on Sat 23rd and Sun 24th November.

Samantha Blackman, Retail and Merchandising Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, added: “Our Christmas Fair and events programme bring together the best of Northampton’s makers and creators, each offering something truly special. We’re excited to share this with our community and help visitors find gifts that have real heart and meaning.”

For the fifth year, Delapré Abbey is calling on all visitors to bring along a food item to donate to Northampton Hope Centre and Food Aid Far Cotton, supporting local efforts to combat poverty this Christmas.

Alongside the Fair, the popular 12th century Abbey is running a programme of festive activities for all ages. Guests can experience the popular Winter Light Trail, enjoy candlelit tours of the Abbey, participate in sold-out wreath-making workshops, join storytelling sessions with Preacher the Storyteller, and visit Santa’s Grotto.

Delapré Abbey’s Christmas Fair takes place from 10am-6pm on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November. Entry is £2 plus a donation of an item of food. The Winter Light Trail is also taking place on both days from 4pm so visitors can enjoy a full day of festive fun. Tickets for the Fair and other events can be booked at delapreabbey.org. Space is limited and the fair sells out each year so pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment.